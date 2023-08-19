Memorial to the Lost

Punch group of Davenport held a small procession and prayer outside of Rock Church of the Quad Cities
Punch group of Davenport held a small procession and prayer outside of Rock Church of the Quad Cities(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Members of the group, People Uniting Neighbors and Churches in Davenport, held a small procession and prayer outside of Rock Church of the Quad Cities, honoring and remembering those who lost their lives to all sorts of violence since 2020.

Last week, cross-like stands with tee shirts draped over them, were placed on the outer edges of the First Presbyterian Church. The tee shirts have the names of the victims whose lives were cut short due to local violence.

“I think this is a very visible witness to the community, that we are aware of these events, and that we care deeply for the families that are affected, and that we are here to comfort them and help them to deal with the tragedies like these,” said Rock Church Director of Outreach, Joshua Arguello.

Those in attendance walked four blocks from the First Presbyterian Church to Rock Church, transferring the tee shirts. Rock Church was the first location as part of a nine-week tour throughout different locations in Davenport. For the next two months, Arguello says that the tee shirts are going to be moved to locations that are heavily impacted by violence.

“Our churches are spread out throughout this community,” said Arguello. “We want to increase visibility and awareness of those who have lost their lives to gun violence, and to gather attention for people to be inspired to help prevent tragedies such as these.”

Next Saturday, those shirts will be transferred from Rock Church to Davenport’s Salvation Army. The walk begins at 9:30.

