MLK Center hosts block party in Rock Island
By Kyle Bales
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A parade was followed by a block party at the MLK Center to celebrate all cultures in the Quad Cities. The event included live music, art, food, entertainment and other activities.

Executive Director of the MLK Center, Jerry Jones, attributed the event’s success to several years of involvement in the community and collaboration between several other organizations in the Quad Cities.

“We’ve truly embodied that fellowship spirit,” Jones said, “we can get together and enjoy each other. In other words, true community here in Rock Island.”

Activities continue through the evening with the Polyrhythms’ Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival, which runs until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

