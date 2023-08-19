Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem

Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering control.(DayronV from Pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in the front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.

The recall covers certain Sentra compact cars from the 2020 through 2022 model years. Tie rods help vehicles move the wheels for steering.

Nissan says in documents posted Saturday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that if tie rods become bent, they can break and affect the steering, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners should contact dealers if their steering wheel is off-center or they feel a vibration. At first, dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods. Once a new design is available, they will replace both the left and right tie rods at no cost to owners.

Letters notifying owners will be mailed starting Oct. 5. A second letter will go out once parts are available.

Many of the same vehicles were recalled in 2021 to fix the same problem, the documents say. Cars repaired under the previous recall will need to get the new tie rods when they are ready.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
A doctor in Illinois is facing charges for hiding a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom.
Doctor charged for recording ‘multiple female employees’ on hidden camera in bathroom

Latest News

Excessive Heat WATCH is in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect 12 p.m. Sunday (8/20) through 10 p.m. Friday (8/25)
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA, studios set new meeting date amid strike impasse