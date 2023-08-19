Rock Island High School hosts ‘Rally at the Rock’

Rock Island high school hosted their annual Rally at the Rock event.
By Brianna Ballog
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The-back-to-school tradition let students learn more about clubs and sports that Rock Island offers. This year the school combined their open house with the event so families could tour the school.

Students had plenty of activities to look forward to.

“It’s for a bunch of people to come in and support our little events going on,” said sophomore Amine Gay. “We have obstacle courses, little foods made from our foods class here at The Rock Island High School, and a little dunk tank for that teachers. And this is just look forward to having fun meeting some new people.”

The event was followed by a Red and Gold football scrimmage.

