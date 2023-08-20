Alternating Currents continues

Alternating Currents continues its’ weekend-long festival. It showcases music, art, comedy, and...
Alternating Currents continues its’ weekend-long festival. It showcases music, art, comedy, and film throughout the Metro Quad Cities.(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Alternating Currents continues its’ weekend-long festival. It showcases music, art, comedy, and film throughout the Metro Quad Cities.

Over 30 venues are hosting events throughout the Quad Cities showcasing a variety of entertainment. Local vendors are also on display and appreciate the support from the community.

“I think it’s wonderful when we have different opportunities all across the area where you can bring your kids and your grandparents and just come out and enjoy and see what the community has to offer,” said Beneath the Bark Owner, Mary Beth Dircks. “As far as artisans and if you go to the farmers market, even you can buy the produce, and the food and it’s just fun to see what’s going on downtown and the rest of the Quad Cities.”

“It is incredible,” said Bummer City’s Director of Community, Zoe Charisma. “I’m so happy to be here and happy that Downtown is doing something like this. It just really shows how far the Quad Cities has come in the past 15 years, and I think everyone here is just really proud to be a part of it. This town really cares about its people and its community. So, there’s always so much support for all of our small businesses.”

Every event is free to attend. The Farmers’ market and performances will run through Sunday evening.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
A doctor in Illinois is facing charges for hiding a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom.
Doctor charged for recording ‘multiple female employees’ on hidden camera in bathroom

Latest News

MLK Center block party
MLK Center hosts block party in Rock Island
MLK Center block party
MLK Center block party
Floatzilla 2023
Floatzilla 2023 kicked off Saturday morning
Floatzilla 2023 kicked off Saturday morning
Floatzilla 2023