DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Alternating Currents continues its’ weekend-long festival. It showcases music, art, comedy, and film throughout the Metro Quad Cities.

Over 30 venues are hosting events throughout the Quad Cities showcasing a variety of entertainment. Local vendors are also on display and appreciate the support from the community.

“I think it’s wonderful when we have different opportunities all across the area where you can bring your kids and your grandparents and just come out and enjoy and see what the community has to offer,” said Beneath the Bark Owner, Mary Beth Dircks. “As far as artisans and if you go to the farmers market, even you can buy the produce, and the food and it’s just fun to see what’s going on downtown and the rest of the Quad Cities.”

“It is incredible,” said Bummer City’s Director of Community, Zoe Charisma. “I’m so happy to be here and happy that Downtown is doing something like this. It just really shows how far the Quad Cities has come in the past 15 years, and I think everyone here is just really proud to be a part of it. This town really cares about its people and its community. So, there’s always so much support for all of our small businesses.”

Every event is free to attend. The Farmers’ market and performances will run through Sunday evening.

