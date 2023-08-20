QC United no problem in round 1 of the postseason

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - QC United jumped out to a 32 point lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 70 point win in their first game of the postseason.

United is hosting the central regional tournament at the PepsiCo Center on the campus of Augustana. QC will face West Michigan on Sunday, the 20th, for a shot to move on to the next round of the Hype Hoops Pro tournament, which will be held in Wisconsin.

