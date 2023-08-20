QC United no problem in round 1 of the postseason

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - QC United jumped out to a 32 point lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 70 point win in their first game of the postseason.

United is hosting the central regional tournament at the PepsiCo Center on the campus of Augustana. QC will face West Michigan on Sunday, the 20th, for a shot to move on to the next round of the Hype Hoops Pro tournament, which will be held in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
A doctor in Illinois is facing charges for hiding a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom.
Doctor charged for recording ‘multiple female employees’ on hidden camera in bathroom

Latest News

Port Byron, IL
Riverdale Rams ready for the sequel
Week 0 high school football
Week 0: High School Football
Sherrard Football
High School Football Preview: Sherrard
River Bandits win
River Bandits defeat the Sky Carp