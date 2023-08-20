Riverdale Rams ready for the sequel

Port Byron, Ill. (KWQC) - “Yeah, riverdale football is back. It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be great, it’s going to be a movie honestly.”

The script for Riverdale Rams football has been a dramatic tale, with set back after set back that the team has had to overcome.

“It’s just been so weird having to explain some of these things and how they’ve come about and I don’t think you could write a story with all these different things that, you know, our kids have gone through. We talk a lot about fortitude, having strength through pain and adversity and we’ve experienced a lot of adversity in the recent past here and looking to change that narrative here.”

And this story, this narrative, has taken some turn like it was an M. Night Shyamalan blockbuster.

“The last three years here has been anything but normal for us, and kind of going through COVID, no football in the fall, to spring, to piecemeal it together the last couple of years, it’s been a little bit difficult, but we’re back here and we’re ready for some more.”

Last season’s plot twist, due to a lack of numbers in the upperclassmen, the Rams were force to step away from a varsity schedule and do battle as a JV team instead.

“It was a lot different. Honestly, a little bit sad having nothing on that Thursday, that Wednesday leading up to the game, especially the Friday nights, when that’s not there it’s just different in school.”

But like every great action flick, when the team looks to be down and out, they regroup, come back stronger than ever. This time with a group of around 40 ready to take back the Friday nights.

“People are just kind of doubting us again. A lot of people don’t even know we have a season again. So I think for us to come out here and make a statement our first game and that’s what I’m looking forward to is making a statement.”

That first game will be a week from today, a Saturday afternoon matchup with Dupo. A chance for this group of rams to turn the page from the past and look towards the future.

“Having those numbers and having a good number of those kids coming back, it’s exciting. It’s good to see this, you know, and them wanting to be part of the future.”

“It’s a win to be back playing. It’s a win to be back having a varsity. It’s a win to be back as just a normal small town football team. Just without that it’s just not the same.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.