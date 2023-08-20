Sizzling Heat and Humidity Ahead

FIRST ALERT DAYS remain in effect today through Friday
Brutal heat expected over much of the viewing area this afternoon, with highs in the 90's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect for heat and humidity through Friday***

Our extended period of heat and humidity starts this afternoon with sunny skies, lots of muggy air and temperatures soaring into the 90′s. That’s only part of the equation as heat index values are expected to reach 100 to 110 degrees. That large dome of heat will continue to expand across the Mississippi Valley through much of the work week. That means mid to upper 90′s for highs, and the heat index should quickly topping 105 to 110 degrees plus during the period. Numerous heat related watches, warnings and advisories will remain in effect. FIRST ALERT DAYS will continue through Friday.

TODAY: Sunny and hot. Increasing humidity. High: 96°. Heat Index: 100° to 110°+. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Warm and muggy. Low: 73°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92°. Heat Index: upper 90′s to 105°+. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

