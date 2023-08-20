A Special Connection to the I-74 bridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A local author and artist turned a passion for painting into a unique hobby.

Davenport resident Mary C. Costello has seen her fair share of bridges up and down the Mississippi River, all 223 of them.

Mary was born in 1925 in Moline. At that time, traveling from Illinois into Iowa was limited and Mary recalls having to take a ferry to cross the river.

It wasn’t until 1935, she and many others didn’t have to take a ferry to cross into Iowa as the unveiling of the new Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge was set to make its’ debut.

“It was astounding to look up and see how tall that bridge was,” recalled Costello. “It was just a single span going each way. And only one bridge. But it was a big help at the time because the only bridge that cars good go crosswords was the Arsenal Bridge line. So, it was it was really welcomed.”

Mary has spent all her life living near the Mississippi River. She didn’t find her passion for art until she was at Marycrest College. Initially, Mary took a course on dress making and wanted to design dresses. After careful consideration, she decided to become an art teacher instead, after her teacher didn’t advise it.

She and her husband, Kenneth, would go on and have six children together. Mary would teach one year at a Catholic school, ten years at the Davenport Art Gallery, and 19 years at McKinley Elementary, where she found her passion.

“I was doing a unit on all the bridges and the local bridges for my children at McKinley School, where I was teaching,” said Mary. “I developed a liking for the bridges and explained and drew for them and had them draw what we were talking about.”

Mary developed an inspiration and decided that she wanted to retire but do something unique which had never been done before.

“After teaching the unit, and I retired, I decided that one do something that I could do every day,” said Mary. “I like to draw, but I want to do something every day that kept me busy. So I decided I would do all bridges on the whole Mississippi, because there was no book written about them.”

Mary visited all 223 bridges and drew all of them. She has also authored 5 books all relating back to the bridges along the Mississippi.

The old I-74 bridge is set to be demolished on August 27. Mary plans on being there to witness the bridge officially come down but she couldn’t help but feel bad about seeing it go.

“It’s nostalgic,” said Mary. “I really feel bad about it. Glad, when I looked at the new one, that we will have something to replace it but it’s been so good for all these years.”

Mary says that the 4 keys to living a long life are, regular prayer and trusting in God, Jazzercising, taking her “special” medicine, which consists of 3 walnut halves, and 15 dark chocolate chips every morning. Lastly, she says her book projects and meaningful work are necessary as it gives her a reason to get up and think about the future.

