2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GALESBURG., Ill. (KWQC) - Two people have been arrested as part of a several month-long investigation into reports of juveniles overdosing on cannabis-infused vape cartridges.

According to a media release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Jack C. Harlan Jr., Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing of Galesburg were arrested as a result of the investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Police Department and Monmouth Police Department that revealed “possible other ingredients were being mixed with the vape cartridges that juveniles were using, causing them to have a reaction,” the Knox County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the following resulted from the investigation.

On Aug. 17 at approximately 9:09 p.m. a search warrant was executed at 740 South Seminary Street where Wingo and Swing were taken into custody without incident, according to a media release. A search of the residence and vehicles revealed cocaine, Vicodin, a stolen firearm, 41.2 pounds of cannabis, over 1,200 illegally manufactured vape cartridges, cannabis infusion processing equipment, and a large amount of money.

“I respect cannabis users who follow state guidelines purchasing cannabis through approved dispensaries throughout the State of Illinois,” said Sheriff Harlan Jr. “I also hold a zero tolerance stance for the illegal distribution of cannabis, especially to juveniles.”

