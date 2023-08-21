Burlington firefighters investigate fire a suspicious

Burlington firefighters are investigating after crews responded to a ‘suspicious’ fire Sunday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington firefighters are investigating after crews responded to a ‘suspicious’ fire Sunday.

The Burlington and West Burlington fire departments responded about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a fire at 212 S. 10th Street, according to a media release.

Burlington firefighters arrived at 12:35 pm., Crews reported a two-story vacant duplex with fire showing from the first floor.

The building is considered a total loss, firefighters said. It is a rental property owned by Dennis Wilson and was vacant due to a recent fire to the adjoining side of the duplex.

According to firefighters, the fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation by the Burlington fire and police departments.

Firefighters said no one was reported injured.

Crews cleared the area at 4:44 p.m. According to crews, Danville Fire Department, Mediapolis Fire Department, Yarmouth Fire Department, Lee County EMS, Burlington Waterworks, and Alliant Energy and Gas also responded to assist.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
Day 4 of testimony in Davenport in trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of...
Brother says he was there when Breasia shot
The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that...
Name released in MedForce rural Port Byron motorcycle crash

Latest News

Burlington firefighters are investigating after crews responded to a ‘suspicious’ fire Sunday.
Burlington firefighters investigate fire a suspicious
First Alert Day through Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Glenn Evans, Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder.
19-year-old old charged in deadly Rock Island shooting
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial