Burlington firefighters investigate fire a suspicious

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington firefighters are investigating after crews responded to a ‘suspicious’ fire Sunday.

The Burlington and West Burlington fire departments responded about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a fire at 212 S. 10th Street, according to a media release.

Burlington firefighters arrived at 12:35 pm., Crews reported a two-story vacant duplex with fire showing from the first floor.

The building is considered a total loss, firefighters said. It is a rental property owned by Dennis Wilson and was vacant due to a recent fire to the adjoining side of the duplex.

According to firefighters, the fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation by the Burlington fire and police departments.

Firefighters said no one was reported injured.

Crews cleared the area at 4:44 p.m. According to crews, Danville Fire Department, Mediapolis Fire Department, Yarmouth Fire Department, Lee County EMS, Burlington Waterworks, and Alliant Energy and Gas also responded to assist.

