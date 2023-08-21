Clinton police find previously missing child

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Clinton Police Department, a child previously reported missing has been found.

Tuesday evening the Clinton Police Department announced that Rosalie Ann Mills, 13, had been found. She had last been seen during the early morning hours on Sunday, before being reported missing.

“We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to everyone who shared the missing child post,” Clinton PD stated. “We are grateful for such an amazing community.”

Police say the case is still under investigation. If you have any information, police ask that you call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458.

