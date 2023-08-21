Clinton police looking for missing child

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Clinton Police Department, a child has been reported missing.

Police say Rosalie Ann Mills is a 13-year-old white female who was last seen during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Mills is 5-foot-5, 120 to 130 pounds with blue eyes, police said.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Mills police ask that you call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458.

