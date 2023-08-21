Deputies: 1 man injured in single semi crash

An Earlville man was injured after a single semi crash Friday in Jo Daviess County, deputies said.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Earlville, Iowa man was injured after a single semi crash Friday in Jo Daviess County, deputies said.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to about 4:17 a.m. Friday to a report of a single semi tractors trailer rollover crash on Highway 20 West about one mile south of Tippett Road in rural Elizbeth, according to a media release.

The driver, 27-year-old Kurt J. Rolfes, was driving a black 2005 Freightliner semi, pulling a milk tanker trailer eastbound on Highway 20 when he veered off the roadway to the south as he was attempting to negotiate a corner in the roadway, deputies said. Once off the roadway, the semi rolled.

The Elizabeth Ambulance Service took Rolfes to React Helicopter and then was taken to a Rockford hospital, deputies said.

According to deputies the investigation of the crash is ongoing.

