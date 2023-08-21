FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat will be in effect through the upcoming work week for the entire TV6 viewing area.

Heat index values, or how it feels when you factor in the humidity, should range from100° and 110°+ through the period.

The National Weather Service has issued EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS for the entire TV6 viewing area through at least Wednesday evening, likely being extended until Thursday evening.

A large dome of heat will continue to expand across much of the plains and the Mississippi Valley next week and the humidity will increase as dew points climb into the 60s and 70′s. A back-door cold front could move in later Monday, briefly cooling temperatures Monday afternoon, but the excessive heat will be back in full force on Tuesday.

Limit time outdoors if you can, wear loose-fitted, light colored clothing, avoid strenuous activity and understand the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Check on the elderly and children, who are especially vulnerable to these types of heat conditions, and don’t forget to care for your pets. They also need a cool place to stay and plenty of fresh water to drink.

