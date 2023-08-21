Galesburg fire ruled ‘intentional’

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg fire is investing a Sunday fire after investigators ruled it to be ‘intentional.’

The Galesburg Fire Department responded about 2 a.m. Sunday to a structure fire at 350 Monmouth Boulevard, according to a media release. Crews were notified of a smoke investigation at the intersection of Monmouth Boulevard and South Academy Street.

After arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming from a detached garage. Crews extinguished the fire with a pre-connected attack line while a second alarm was dropped and that crew assisted.

All occupants of the residence were outside upon discovery of the fire, according to crews. No injuries were reported. Preliminary damage to the garage is estimated at $3,000.

Galesburg Fire Investigators said they ruled the fire to be ‘intentional’.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.