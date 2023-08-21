Jo Daviess Co. deputies, FAA investigate plane crash Sunday

JO DAVIESS, Ill. (KWQC) - A plane crashed in rural Jo Daviess County Sunday morning, deputies said.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a plane crash on South Steele Road and West Steele Road, according to a media release.

Witnesses told police they saw a plane that appeared to be in distress fly low and never reappear.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies, Hanover Fire Department, Elizabeth Fire Department, Elizabeth EMS and AirCare searched the area for a downed airplane, according to police. Deputies found the pilot on IL Rt. 84 South, a short distance from his airplane which was located in a cornfield, about one mile north of Blackjack Road and 200 yards east of IL Rt 84 S., in rural Hanover.

The pilot was the sole occupant, deputies said. He was treated for minor injuries by Elizabeth EMS and released from the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the FAA and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

