Kewanee Education Association to hold informational picket Monday

Kewanee Education Association members are set to hold an informational picket outside of the District 229 Board of Education meeting Monday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Members are teachers and support staff from Kewanee Community Unit School District 229. Parents, students and community members also plan to attend, according to a media release.

The event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Kewanee High School, 1211 E. Third St., Kewanee, organizers said.

According to the release, the KEA president plans to speak at the board meeting and call on the district to make reaching a fair contract a priority and to make themselves available more often for mediation.

KEA’s last mediation session was Aug. 10. The next federally mediated negotiation session is not until Aug. 28, KEA officials said. KEA provided several available dates prior to Aug. 28, however, the district said the first date it is available is Aug. 28.

KEA teachers and school employees are currently working without a contract, KEA officials said. Click here for more information.

