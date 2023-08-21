KWQC’s ‘Common Chord: Music in the QC’ earns Emmy nomination

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The KWQC program Common Chord: Music in the QC by Andrey Arkhipov, Executive Creative Producer, is nominated for an Emmy Award in the Long form Arts/Entertainment category.

“I wanted to show that the music scene in the Quad Cities is greater than the sum of all notes, voices, or melodies,” Arkhipov said. “It provides an important framework for our community’s growth and development, and this Emmy nomination further underscores the importance of supporting the efforts of our local artists, musicians, educators, and organizations like Common Chord. It’s a tribute to their talents, creativity, and dedication, and something all of us should value, brag about, and show up to support. It’s an honor, and I’m grateful to everyone who participated and made this project possible.”

An original TV6 documentary that explores the Quad City music scene and how it empowers individuals and strengthens our community.

In addition, this documentary also supports local non-profits.

The Mid-America Emmy nominations for category #313, Long form Arts/Entertainment:

19L (One Nine Left) by Kansas City PBS

Brad Austin

Cole Blaise

John McGrath

Common Chord - QC Music by KWQC

Andrey Arkhipov

Blueberry’s Clubhouse: Campfire Tales by Arkansas PBS

Eric White

Terrell Case

Corey Womack

Rivka Kuperman

Raising Spirits | The Big Muddy Dance Company by Tree9 Films

Justin L Fisher

Ria Ruthsatz

Chadwell Ruthsatz

