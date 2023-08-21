KWQC’s ‘Common Chord: Music in the QC’ earns Emmy nomination

The KWQC program Common Chord: Music in the QC by Andrey Arkhipov, Creative Services and...
The KWQC program Common Chord: Music in the QC by Andrey Arkhipov, Creative Services and Development, is nominated for an Emmy Award in the Long form Arts/Entertainment category.(EMMYS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The KWQC program Common Chord: Music in the QC by Andrey Arkhipov, Executive Creative Producer, is nominated for an Emmy Award in the Long form Arts/Entertainment category.

“I wanted to show that the music scene in the Quad Cities is greater than the sum of all notes, voices, or melodies,” Arkhipov said. “It provides an important framework for our community’s growth and development, and this Emmy nomination further underscores the importance of supporting the efforts of our local artists, musicians, educators, and organizations like Common Chord. It’s a tribute to their talents, creativity, and dedication, and something all of us should value, brag about, and show up to support. It’s an honor, and I’m grateful to everyone who participated and made this project possible.”

An original TV6 documentary that explores the Quad City music scene and how it empowers individuals and strengthens our community.

In addition, this documentary also supports local non-profits.

The Mid-America Emmy nominations for category #313, Long form Arts/Entertainment:

19L (One Nine Left) by Kansas City PBS

  • Brad Austin
  • Cole Blaise
  • John McGrath

Common Chord - QC Music by KWQC

  • Andrey Arkhipov

Blueberry’s Clubhouse: Campfire Tales by Arkansas PBS

  • Eric White
  • Terrell Case
  • Corey Womack
  • Rivka Kuperman

Raising Spirits | The Big Muddy Dance Company by Tree9 Films

  • Justin L Fisher
  • Ria Ruthsatz
  • Chadwell Ruthsatz

For a full list of Mid-American Emmy Award Nominees visit the Emmy website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
Day 4 of testimony in Davenport in trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of...
Brother says he was there when Breasia shot
The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that...
Name released in MedForce rural Port Byron motorcycle crash

Latest News

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Michael A Lester, 57, is charged with theft of...
Viola mayor waives right to preliminary hearing
“I am honored to have served the citizens of Rock Island County as State’s Attorney, and I’m...
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal announces candidacy for 2024 re-election
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Palmer College receives largest donation in history
Extreme heat is expected throughout much of the Quad Cities region and the Red Cross is...
Red Cross offers extreme heat safety tips