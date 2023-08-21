Lana Del Rey announces fall tour dates

Lana Del Rey will be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.
Lana Del Rey will be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.(Lana Del Rey)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Singer Lana Del Rey announced a limited run of fall tour dates Monday morning.

She’ll be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.

Check out the tour dates below.

  • Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater
  • Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Sept. 19 – Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Alabama, at Orion Amphitheater
  • Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 25 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 27 – Brandon, Mississippi, at Brandon Amphitheater
  • Sept. 29 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
  • Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh at The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • Oct. 5 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum

A general on-sale for tickets will start this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Del Ray is currently on tour supporting her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.,” which came out in March. She has also recently performed at several music festivals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
Day 4 of testimony in Davenport in trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of...
Brother says he was there when Breasia shot
The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that...
Name released in MedForce rural Port Byron motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo taken May 9, 2001, Adobe co-founder John Warnock smiles in the lobby...
John Warnock, who invented the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies at age 82
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
Davenport police are investing after a single-vehicle crash on I-280 Sunday.
Police: 1 dead after single-vehicle fatal crash
FILE - A person passes an ad featuring the Nintendo character Mario at Narita airport in Narita...
Charles Martinet, the voice of Nintendo’s beloved Mario character, steps down