Lead investigator provides timeline for morning Breasia disappeared

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During his second full day of testimony the lead investigator of Breasia Terrell’s disappearance laid out a timeline of the morning she disappeared from a Davenport apartment.

Detective Evan Obert’s timeline begins when Henry Dinkins.

Testimony continued Monday in the bench trial for Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia, who is the half sister of his son, DL. Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham played footage from surveillance cameras collected from around Davenport and Clinton that showed a maroon Chevy Impala that Dinkins drove that day. Also shown is footage that shows Dinkins in Walmart and Dinkins at his motorhome with DL.

All footage before before sunrise shows mostly headlights. Obert says that the vehicle shown in videos has one headlight brighter than the others.

In some footage, the vehicle could only be visually identified as a dark-color sedan.

On cross examination defense attorney Chad Frese asks if the headlights were examined on the Impala seized from Dinkins. Obert says they were not.

Frese also asks Obert about what tests the FBI didn’t perform. Obert says that if the decision were left to him, evidence would be tested for more than blood and semen, but also any other DNA.

On redirect Obert tells Cunningham that he is not responsible for those decisions; the FBI makes the ultimate decisions. He also says he is not an expert in DNA or DNA testing.

Also shown was body cam footage from Detective Maureen Hammes on the night of July 10, 2020, more than nine hours after she was reported missing.

Detectives show Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, a photo blue-and-white a flipflop found on Credit Island. Lankford sounds relieved as she says it’s not Breasia’s shoe.

Hammes then tells Lankford that the police are not ending the search.

Lankford breaks down, dropping to sit on the curb, crying and saying is was 9:30 at night and that Breasia was not home.

Obert’s timeline based on testimony, cell data and video footage:

Sometime before 12 a.m.: Andrea Culberson testified that when she fell asleep in the living room before midnight, Dinkins was on the couch at the apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St., Apt. 8, and Breasia and her brother, DL, were asleep in the bedroom.

2:13 a.m.: A dark-colored sedan northbound on Schmidt Road past Jack’s Brake and Alignment at 2160 W. River Drive.

2:29 a.m.: Headlights leaving the lot of 743 Schmidt Road where the defendant’s motorhome is parked. This is captured from Devon Self Storage camera at 2070 W. River Drive.

2:30 to 2:31 a.m.: The dark-colored sedan southbound on Schmidt Road and then returns northbound on Schmidt Road from Jack’s Brake camera.

2:49 a.m.: Dark-colored sedan leaving the lot of 743 Schmidt Road.

2:50 a.m.: Dark-color sedan south on Schmidt Road toward River Drive captured on Jack’s Brake camera.

2:51 a.m. to 2:53 a.m.: Vehicle enters Credit Island and leaves Credit Island, seen from a camera from a residence on River Drive.

Approximately 3 a.m.: Andrea Culberson testified she woke up and notices the defendant and Breasia Terrell are missing from the apartment.

3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m.: Andrea tries to call the defendant and notices his phone was left in the apartment.

Approximately 3:30 a.m.: Andrea testifies that the defendant enters the apartment and retrieves an unknown item from the bedroom closet and leaves. Andrea looks out the window and sees Breasia standing outside of the Impala prior to the defendant leaving.

3:33 a.m. to 3:38 a.m.: The defendant arrives at Kwik Shop at 201 W. 53rd St. in the maroon Impala. Henry purchases $35 of gasoline, two packs of cigarettes and a lighter using cash. The defendant is seen leaving in the Impala traveling eastbound on West 53rd Street.

Sometime before 5:55 a.m.: The defendant returns to Andrea’s apartment to pick up DL.

5:35 a.m.: Culberson calls the defendant which lasts for 39 seconds. Dinkins’cellphone records show him leaving the area of the apartment complex.

5:45 a.m.: Maroon Impala westbound on East 53rd Street, past the Kwik Star at 2050 E. 53rd St.

5:57 a.m.: Maroon Impala northbound and the 6100 block of Eastern Avenue, from the 6138 Jusdon Circle camera.

5:59 a.m.: Maroon Impala southbound on 5900 block of Jersey Ridge Road, seen from the 5915 Woodland Ave camera.

6:01 a.m. the defendant calls Andrea which lasts nine seconds. The call places the defendant back at the apartment.

6:05 a.m.: Maroon Impala northbound in 5900 block of Jersey Ridge Road.

6:11 a.m.: Maroon Impala northbound on Highway 61 from the mile marker 124 camera.

6:43 a.m.: Maroon Impala east toward Clinton on Highway 30 from Paasch Farms, which is 6441 Lincoln Way camera.

6:49 a.m.: Maroon Impala enters the Walmart parking lot. Henry, the defendant, walks up to the doors. The store does not open until 7 a.m. Dinkins gets back into the Impala.

6:54 a.m.: Maroon Impala exits the lot. A front seat passenger believed to be DL is seen.

6:57 a.m.: Maroon Impala reenters a Walmart parking lot.

6:58 a.m. to 7:10 a.m.: Dinkins enters the Clinton Walmart and purchases two 81-ounce bottles of Clorox. He places the bleach into the trunk of the Impala and leaves Walmart.

7:02 a.m. and 7:03 a.m.: Dinkins’ cellphone pings off a tower in Clinton.

7:10 a.m.: Maroon Impala westbound in 2600 block of Lincoln Way/Highway 30, seen from First Central State Bank camera.

7:15 a.m. Maroon Impala westbound on Lincoln Way/Highway 30, seen from the Paasch Farms camera.

7:26 a.m.: Maroon Impala westbound on Highway 30, seen from DeWitt Travel Center camera, 630 S. 6th Ave., DeWitt.

7:52 a.m.: Maroon Impala southbound on Highway 61 from mile marker 124 camera.

8:14 a.m.: Maroon Impala northbound on Concord Street and then eastbound on Rockingham Road, seen from Hy-Vee, 3019 Rockingham Road.

8:15 a.m.: Maroon Impala southbound in the 700 block of Schmidt Road, seen from the Purina plant cameras.

8:16 a.m.: Maroon Impala southbound on Schmidt Road towards River Drive, captured from Jack’s Brake and Alignment.

8:18 a.m. to 8:22 a.m.: Dark-color sedan enters and exits Credit Island. Cell data put the defendant’s cellphone in that area.

8:22 a.m.: Maroon Impala traveling northbound on Schmidt Road, seen from Jack’s Brake and Alignment camera.

8:24 a.m.: Maroon Impala in the lot of 743 Schmidt Road with the trunk open. Dinkins and DL are standing near the motorhome, seen from the Devon Self Storage camera.

8:26 a.m. to 8:27 a.m.: The Maroom Impala is traveling northbound on Schmidt Road and then east on Rockingham Road from the Purina cameras.

Approximately 8:42 a.m.: Dinkins meets with Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, at the McDonald’s at 1733 E. Kimberley Road. DL who was with Dinkins, leaves with his mother.

9:33 a.m.: Maroon Impala eastbound on West 53rd Street, seen from the fire station No. 8 camera.

11:46 a.m.: Maroon Impala southbound and 3700 block of Bridge Ave., captured from Puryear Law firm at 3719 Bridge Ave., which is near the apartment complex of Dinkins’ sister and mother.

Noon: Dinkins arrives at the Davenport Police station to be interviewed.

The bench trial began Thursday, Aug. 10, with opening statement from the prosecution. Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

On Friday, Aug. 11, began with continuation Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer’s testimony. He said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother, DL, who said he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Breasia’s younger brother, DL, Breasia’s mother, Lankford, and Dinkins’ then-girlfriend, Culberson testified. In a contentious back and forth with the defense attorney DL said he was there when she was shot and said his father, Dinkins, did it. While questioning the 11-year-old boy, defense attorney Chad Frese said he was saying some things for the first time, including being there when Breasia was shot and seeing Dinkins wiping off a bloody knife. On redirect with the prosecution, DL seemed to double-down on the claims saying he was afraid to speak of it before.

On Tuesday, Donita Gardner testified she told granddaughter Breasia that she could not go with her brother to Dinkins’ apartment because it was not part of the plan made by her mother. Also testifying was Amanda Kenney, an RN at Genesis East in Davenport, who described police officers escorting Dinkins to the hospital where she performed the swabs to get his DNA in the system. Next cadaver dog trainer and handler Jim Peters said he was called out to Credit Island by police on July 11, one day after Breasia was reported missing. FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified about his duties leading the evidence response team.

Giving testimony on Wednesday were FBI Special agent Cameron Smith, who was the case agent; Officer Burkle, who responded to the report of a missing child and whose body-cam footage was shown; now-retired officer Jason Pojar who located the Impala that was taken into evidence; Officer Elizabeth Tharp who was with the crime scene tech who photographed the Impala when it was brought to the police garage and smelled bleach when the trunk was opened; Detective Joshua Stocking who gathered footage and documents from the Walmart in Clinton; Detective AJ Poirier, who talked to managers at Clinton Walmart and a Davenport Kwik Shop; then-crime scene technician Christine (Stobaugh) Baker who photographed the Jersey Meadows apartment where Breasia was last seen.

Testifying on Thursday were Matt Gehant, then-security manager at Walmart in Clinton, Iowa; Monique Brillhart, an FBI latent fingerprint examiner; Linda Otterstatter, an FBI hair/fiber trace evidence analyst; Tiffany Smith, an FBI forensic examiner in the DNA unit; and Patrick Sievert, a detective with Davenport Police.

On Friday, the interview with Henry Dinkins at noon on July 10, 2020, at the Davenport Police station is shown. Detective Evan Obert, who questioned Dinkins was the sole witness on the stand Friday. In his testimony Obert talked about that interview and also camera footage and cellphone records that show Dinkins’ movements on the morning of July 10.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

