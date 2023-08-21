Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Southern California as state gets soaked by tropical storm

By The Associated Press
Aug. 20, 2023
OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook a large swath of Southern California on Sunday just hours after a tropical storm came ashore bringing torrential rain.

The 5.1-magnitude quake struck at 2:41 p.m. about 4 miles (7 kilometers) southeast of the mountain community of Ojai, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt widely across the region and bookended by smaller foreshocks and aftershocks, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The quake hit as authorities braced for Tropical Storm Hilary to move through the southern part of the state.

