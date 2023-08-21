Man found guilty by jury in Whiteside Co. shooting death

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County jury found Michael W. T. Bennett guilty on Monday of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joshua N. Hamrick on May 1, 2021.

The conclusion comes after four days of testimony and evidence, according to a media release from the state’s attorney.

The jury also found Bennett personally discharged a firearm that proximately caused death to another person. Under Illinois law, is punishable by 25 years to life in addition to the first-degree murder charges.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 19, according to the state’s attorney.

Officials say they responded to the 900 block of West 19th Street around 9:36 p.m. on May 1, 2021. for a call of a man being shot. The victim was identified as 39-year-old Joshua Hamrick.

As officers arrived on the scene, they found Hamrick in a backyard. They reportedly provided medical attention at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where Hamrick was pronounced dead.

Bennett was indicted by a Whiteside County jury for two counts of first-degree murder on July 8, 2021.

Whiteside County State’s Attorney Terry A. Costello and First Assistant Stat’es Attorney Ryan Simon prosecuted the case. Attorney Michael Jarard reposted Bennett.

