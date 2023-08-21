One man dead after rollover crash in Whiteside County

Fulton, IL (KWQC) - A Clinton man died after a rollover crash in Whiteside County.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office says they responded around 12:51 a.m. to a report of a rollover crash on Frog Pond Road north of Hazel Road in rural Fulton. When they responded, they found a Saturn SUV on its roof in a ditch off Frog Pond Road.

After investigating, deputies believe the SUV driver, Brandon Evans, 24, of Clinton, IA overcorrected after drifting on the roadway, crossing into the northbound lane, then into a ditch where the vehicle rolled.

Evans died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.

