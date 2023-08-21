Police: 1 dead after single-vehicle fatal crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investing after a single-vehicle crash on I-280 Sunday.

Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded about 10:22 a.m. Sunday to the area of I-280 and Kimberly Road in for a report of a single-vehicle crash, according to a media release.

According to police, the vehicle was northbound on I-280 taking the exit for Kimberly Road when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch north of Kimberly Road.

The 67-year-old driver and sole occupant sustained fatal injuries, police said.

According to police, this investigation is ongoing.

