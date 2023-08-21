Police: Keokuk chase ends with 2 juveniles injured

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - Two juveniles were injured after a police chase in Keokuk ended in a crash, police say.

According to police, just after 1 p.m., the chase started after the driver of a vehicle officers tried to pull over did not.

The vehicle turned onto Highway 61 and turned off its headlights, police said. The driver then lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Twin Rivers Drive and South 7th Street.

Officers said two juveniles were in the car and were both airlifted to Iowa City for treatment.

