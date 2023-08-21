Previewing first GOP primary debate

MILWAUKEE, Wi. (KWQC) - The first Republican primary debate for the 2024 presidential election will be held in Milwaukee on Wednesday. It will be a critical starting point for the party as the last four winners of the general election have won the state of Wisconsin.

Many candidates eyeing the nomination this year but right now they are chasing one man who holds a comfortable lead in both the national and Illinois and Iowa state polls. When Donald Trump visited Davenport earlier this year, he praised Iowa’s farmers.

“Nobody in history did more for the great farmers of our country than I did,” Trump said.

Trump maintains a strong lead in the polls as a favorite among Republican voters while the campaign faces headwind with four federal indictments aimed at the former president. One of the charges alleges Trump attempted to overthrow the 2020 election.

“It’s a disgrace,” said Trump, “if you say something about an election they want to put you in jail for the rest of your life.”

As Trump dismisses the charges, other candidates see opportunity but share differing views on the charges leveled at the former president.

Senator Tim Scott, from South Carolina, is a GOP candidate who believes the indictments are politically motivated.

“We see the legal system being weaponized against political opponents,” said Scott, “that is unamerican and unacceptable.”

Former vice president, Mike Pence, may not qualify for Wednesday’s debate because of low polling but is on the trail trying to clear his name for his role in the January 6th incident in Washington, D.C. He says Trump demanded him to choose between the president and the constitution on that day.

“Now, voters will be faced with the same choice,” said Pence, “I chose the constitution.”

There are other pressing issues Republicans will need to address with voters if they hope to clinch the nomination. Two other top contenders, who will be at Wednesday’s debate, are Senator Tim Scott and Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis spoke about taxes and abortion during his visit to Iowa.

“I know [Gov. Kim Reynolds] is working to drive her taxes down,” said DeSantis, “we have no income tax. You guys should try to get there. If you can get there you’ll be happy with no state income tax.”

On the topic of abortion, DeSantis added, “I will be somebody who will use the bully pulpit to support governors like Kim Reynolds as they advance bills for the cause of life. It is a critical issue.”

Senator Scott talked about education and president Biden’s handling of the war between Russia and the Ukraine.

“Parents have a choice,” said Scott, “so their kids have a chance and you let those dollars follow the student.”

Scott said, “President Biden failed to tell the American people what is America’s national vital interest in the Russian-Ukraine conflict.”

Voter have a long road ahead in choosing a nominee at the Republican convention next summer. The first debate should give voters a glimpse at the future of the party. It will be hosted by Fox News and start at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

