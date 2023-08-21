Quad City United advance to Final Four

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City United advanced to the Final Four beating West Michigan 96-83 in the Regional Championship.

“We just had to get together, rebound the basketball, get some big stops on defense and we were knocking down shots” said forward Cody Cooley.

Xzavion Jones led United with 38 points.

“I think actually slowing down and getting stops, I think we were just getting tired, running, running and just shooting anything too fast so the moment we just took our time and got good reads then it made things way better” said Jones.

With the win, United advance to the Final Four for the 3rd year in a row.

“I’m really proud of them boys man they responded in a great way, we faced adversity like we’ve been all year, the game got real tight, I think we lost a 12 point lead got down to about four, and guys just responded well and came together everybody started moving and gelling like we usually do and we played Quad City United basketball tonight” said head coach and team owner Devlin Anderson.

