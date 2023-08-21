Red Cross offers extreme heat safety tips

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Extreme heat is expected throughout much of the Quad Cities region and the Red Cross is offering extreme heat safety tips to help you take action and be prepared for the soaring temperatures.

Several tips from the Red Cross include the following:

Never leave children or pets in your vehicle as this can be deadly. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning

If you don’t have AC, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in a cooling shelter

Avoid extreme temperature changes

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing

Postpone outdoor games and activities

Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors

Check on animals frequently to ensure they’re not suffering from the heat

For additional safety tips from the Red Cross, click here.

