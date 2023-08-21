River Bandits beat Sky Carp 4-3 with walk-off home run

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Town hit a home run in the bottom of the 9th inning against Beloit on Sunday to give the River Bandits a 4-3 win. It was Town’s 3rd homerun of the week in the six game series against Beloit. The River Bandits and Sky Carp split the series 3-3. The River Bandits will play on the road against Wisconsin before returning home on August 29th to play Peoria in the final homestand of the season.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that...
Name released in MedForce rural Port Byron motorcycle crash
Day 4 of testimony in Davenport in trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of...
Brother says he was there when Breasia shot

Latest News

Watch highlights from United's win over West Michigan
Quad City United advance to Final Four
Sterling High School football preview
Sterling High School football preview
Port Byron, IL
Riverdale Rams ready for the sequel
QC UNITED LOGO
QC United no problem in round 1 of the postseason