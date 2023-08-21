River Bandits beat Sky Carp 4-3 with walk-off home run

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Town hit a home run in the bottom of the 9th inning against Beloit on Sunday to give the River Bandits a 4-3 win. It was Town’s 3rd homerun of the week in the six game series against Beloit. The River Bandits and Sky Carp split the series 3-3. The River Bandits will play on the road against Wisconsin before returning home on August 29th to play Peoria in the final homestand of the season.

