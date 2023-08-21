Rock Island Co. Coroner identifies man killed in shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, identified the man killed in a fatal Rock Island shooting Saturday as 19-year-old Zavion A. McNair.

According to Gusfston, an autopsy is set to be preformed Monday.

Rock Island police responded to the 2000 block of 33rd Street for a report of shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Saturday.

Police said they found two victims upon arrival, one later identified as McNair. The other 19-year-old Glenn J. Evans, Jr.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. McNair died while being taken to an area hospital. Evans was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was later released.

Evans has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Rock Island County Jail without bond pending a court appearance.

This incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division

Police ask anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

