Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal announces candidacy for 2024 re-election

“I am honored to have served the citizens of Rock Island County as State’s Attorney, and I’m excited to continue the tremendous efforts and work my office has already begun,” Villarreal said.(MGN)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal has officially announced her candidacy for re-election in the upcoming 2024 election.

“I am honored to have served the citizens of Rock Island County as State’s Attorney, and I’m excited to continue the tremendous efforts and work my office has already begun,” Villarreal said.

Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Villarreal says she will be at the Laborers Local 309 Hall, 2835 7th Avenue in Rock Island to make her in-person announcement.

A media release on behalf of Villarreal states that under her leadership the State’s Attorney’s office implemented innovative programs and operations aimed at handling digital evidence, maintaining accurate case records, increasing transparency, improving police relations and addressing the root causes of criminal behavior. Villarreal’s proactive approach to justice has garnered support from various community leaders, elected officials and legal professionals alike.

For more information on State’s Attorney Villarreal’s re-election contact DoravillaSA@gmail.com or on Facebook.

