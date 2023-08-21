Sterling High School football preview

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - THE ENDING OF THE STERLING GOLDEN WARRIORS SEASON LAST YEAR HAS LEFT A BITTER TASTE IN THE MOUTHS OF THIS YEARS TEAM.

“Didn’t really like the way it ended, especially with the shutout.”

“t was a wake up call for all of us, juniors, sophomores, the feeling of that loss just that was our last game of the season, let’s come out and shine this season, make it the past.”

AND THAT IS WHAT STERLING DOES EACH YEAR, IS SHOW UP, WORK HARD AND GET BETTER.

“It’s been a fun camp so far, we’ve got a lot of kids that are new, they are green, you know, they haven’t really played many games in the big six, really for that matter varsity football game but it’s us as coaches that have to make sure that we are doing what we have to do out here in early august to make sure that they are ready for this.” said head coach Jon Schlemmer.

AND THEY ARE WORKING TO GET NEARLY A HUNDRED KIDS READY FOR WEEK 1, A GROUP THAT IS NOT AFRAID TO PUT IN THE HARD DAY...

“we always tell them that if they can do this they can do anything, because this is tough, you know, kids these days are, we still really got some tough ones here and i know everywhere there are some great kids out there playing this game, you can talk to any coach, there is no way to make this game easier, you can’t make football easier, it’s impossible, if you want to be good you have to work hard, and it’s tough so, we’re lucky that our kids for whatever reason, they buy what we sell them, you know, they listen and we’ve had some success because of that.”

A LOT OF SUCCESS, A SCHOOL WITH A DEEP TRADITION, A TRADITION THAT STERLING WILL BE HONORING WITH SOME SPECIAL JERSEY’S...

“Back in the 80s, you know back in the 80′s they only had one uniform in sterling and it was a baby blue thing. so, i think it was like 40 years ago, in 83 and 84 there was some really good teams back then, and you know, I’ve been thinking about it for a while and it kind of goes back to the guys that really set the foundation for this program and what they meant to us and i was lucky enough that our administration was supportive of it and it may be a thing that we do a couple times a year but it’s a really cool thing to pay homage to some of the teams that came before these guys, before myself and just honor and i think some of those guys think it’s pretty neat that were playing back in the day in those.”

AND SOME OF THIS YEARS SQUAD THINK THEY ARE PRETTY NEAT AS WELL.

“The baby blues, how you guys feeling about that? oh, i can’t wait, can’t wait, I like them a lot” said senior Mason Emin.

“They are pretty cool, I like the throwbacks, definitely a new look, a lot of people were surprised or thrown off when we had media day” said Cale Ledergerber.

BUT WHETHER IT BE BABY BLUE OR NAVY BLUE, THEIR IS NOTHING LIKE A FRIDAY AT ROSCOE EADES STATDIUM...

“It’s a different kind of feeling that you don’t get in any other sport, i think. you can play basketball, looking around, everybody filling all the stands around you, you come out here, it’s just you guys on the field just going at it.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.