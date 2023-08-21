Tropical-like heat and humidity continues to build into the area

FIRST ALERT DAYS remain in effect today through Friday
How long will this extreme heat last? TV6's Cyle Dickens has the latest First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect for heat and humidity through Friday***

A dangerous stretch of heat and humidity is upon us and First Alert Days are in effect each day of the work week. Highs today will reach the mid 90s and heat indices will peak near 105º.  The worst stretch looks to be Tuesday-Thursday where some areas may hit 100º for a high, something we haven’t done in the Quad Cities since July of 2012.  The high temps combined with the humidity means it could feel as hot as 115º-120º in some cases.  In other words, find a pool or have some indoor plans these afternoons.  A front will cool things off by Friday and highs this weekend will be back to the 70s and 80s.

TODAY: Sunny and hot. High: 94º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 70º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 98º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
Day 4 of testimony in Davenport in trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of...
Brother says he was there when Breasia shot
The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that...
Name released in MedForce rural Port Byron motorcycle crash

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
Tropical-like heat and humidity continues to build into the area
KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
Sizzling Heat and Humidity Ahead
KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
The heat is on! Dangerous heat moves in Sunday
KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
Excessive Heat and Oppressive Humidity Ahead