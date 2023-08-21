Tropical-like heat and humidity continues to build into the area

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect for heat and humidity through Friday***

A dangerous stretch of heat and humidity is upon us and First Alert Days are in effect each day of the work week. Highs today will reach the mid 90s and heat indices will peak near 105º. The worst stretch looks to be Tuesday-Thursday where some areas may hit 100º for a high, something we haven’t done in the Quad Cities since July of 2012. The high temps combined with the humidity means it could feel as hot as 115º-120º in some cases. In other words, find a pool or have some indoor plans these afternoons. A front will cool things off by Friday and highs this weekend will be back to the 70s and 80s.

TODAY: Sunny and hot. High: 94º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 70º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 98º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.