Viola mayor waives right to preliminary hearing

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Michael A Lester, 57, is charged with theft of...
According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Michael A Lester, 57, is charged with theft of government funds and official misconduct.(Mercer County Sheriff's Department)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - Viola Mayor Michael A. Lester, 57, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft of government funds and 38 counts of official misconduct, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, according to court documents, Lester waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lester will have a pre-trial conference on Oct. 17, court documents show.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

