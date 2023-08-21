Woman struck by lightning day before Beyoncé concert

To fully recover, the 28-year-old woman will likely need therapy and rehab. (WESH, LAURO SOTO, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - It’s a miracle that a Florida woman is alive after she was struck by lightning while letting her dog out the day before she was due to attend a Beyoncé concert.

Lauro and Rebecca Soto live with their trusty dog, Drake, in Orlando’s Lake Nona area. On Tuesday, 28-year-old Rebecca Soto spent the first part of her evening getting ready for the concert of a lifetime.

“My wife was painting her nails and trying on outfits for a Beyoncé concert that she was planning to attend with some friends the next day,” Lauro Soto said.

But what happened during the latter part of the evening almost took the young woman’s life.

Rebecca Soto took Drake outside for a quick bathroom break, according to her husband, when he heard a burst of thunder out of nowhere.

“I have never heard such a loud boom in my life,” he said.

Lauro Soto raced outside to see his wife on the ground.

“She was lying face down. She looked completely limp,” he said. “As soon as I flipped her over, my first thought was that she was dead.”

Rebecca Soto was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she got the medical help that saved her life. Her husband says the progress she’s made since then is “remarkable.”

“It’s remarkable, honestly, thinking back to Tuesday night to where we are now. I never thought that I would be smiling and laughing with my wife,” Lauro Soto said.

While the 28-year-old is able to walk and talk again, her husband says it will take a while before they know the full extent of her injuries. She will likely need therapy and rehab.

But in the meantime, the couple are just happy they’re still together, and they’re taking nothing for granted.

“Every moment I get to spend with her, I will cherish that,” Lauro Soto said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple with medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
Day 4 of testimony in Davenport in trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of...
Brother says he was there when Breasia shot
The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that...
Name released in MedForce rural Port Byron motorcycle crash

Latest News

Excessive heat and humidity expected during the period.
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect 12 p.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Friday
Hot and humid this week.
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge set to sentence Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Three years after a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, the final trial is set to begin
(CNN, KABC, SPECTRUM NEWS LOS ANGELES, PALM SPRINGS FIRE DEPT, CALTRANS DISTRICT 8, CITY OF...
Tropical Storm Hilary brings rain, flood threat to Southwest