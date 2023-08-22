27 years since the disappearance of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday marked 27 years since Trudy Appleby disappeared, Aug. 12, 1996.

The Moline girl was just 11-years-old.

Trudy’s is one of the most widely known missing person cases in the Quad-Cities. And each anniversary, Trudy’s family and friends – and Quad-citians who never even knew her – gather to remember.

This year’s event comes just after a major development in the case led police to a home in Calona. Police excavated the backyard in search of her body, but they found nothing.

Amber Dunlap was Trudy’s best friend. She says it’s possible no one may ever be held accountable.

“We just want them to tell us where she’s at,” she said. “That’s, that’s all we care about. It’s past the point of justice. I believe they’ll get their justice. The day they crossed that line and meet the higher power, or Karma will get them. We just, we just want them to tell us where her remains are.”

Police have said their main suspect, Ed Smith, died in 2014. His car matched the description of a car Trudy may have gotten into the day she disappeared.

But there are others who knew what happened, say both the family and police.

Here’s a timeline of key recent developments:

2017: POLICE EXCAVATE ON CAMPBELL’S ISLAND

A search warrant at a property on Cambell’s Island turns up nothing

2018: BILLBOARDS GO UP

Billboards go up asking for new tips.

2019: POLICE SIEZE BOAT

Acting on another tip, police seize a boat they think might have been used to transport Trudy. An examination reveals no relevant forensic evidence.

2020: POLICE NAME WHIPPLE AND FISHER

Police name Smith’s son-in-law David Whipple and another man named Jamison Fischer as people of interest. Authorities say they probably know what happened.

2022: WHIPPLE DIES

Whipple died last year without ever talking.

2023: SEARCH IN COLONA

An excavation at a home in Colona turns up nothing.

Dunlap says the Quad-cities hasn’t given up home, either – a reminder that comes at each year’s vigil.

“We want as many people to show up as possible,” she said, “whether you knew Trudy or you didn’t, whether you’ve just been following her story, even if you don’t know any of us, just come these people need to know that she still has a whole community behind her and that we’re not just gonna let her name die down or let her become a statistic in the system until we have the answer that we need.”

For now, those answers remain elusive.

Police are still asking for tips at 309-797-0401.

This year’s memorial is 6 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in East Moline.

