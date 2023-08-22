27 years since the disappearance of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby

Monday marked 27 years since Trudy Appleby disappeared, Aug. 12, 1996.
By Matt Christensen
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday marked 27 years since Trudy Appleby disappeared, Aug. 12, 1996.

The Moline girl was just 11-years-old.

Trudy’s is one of the most widely known missing person cases in the Quad-Cities. And each anniversary, Trudy’s family and friends – and Quad-citians who never even knew her – gather to remember.

This year’s event comes just after a major development in the case led police to a home in Calona. Police excavated the backyard in search of her body, but they found nothing.

Amber Dunlap was Trudy’s best friend. She says it’s possible no one may ever be held accountable.

“We just want them to tell us where she’s at,” she said. “That’s, that’s all we care about. It’s past the point of justice. I believe they’ll get their justice. The day they crossed that line and meet the higher power, or Karma will get them. We just, we just want them to tell us where her remains are.”

Police have said their main suspect, Ed Smith, died in 2014. His car matched the description of a car Trudy may have gotten into the day she disappeared.

But there are others who knew what happened, say both the family and police.

Here’s a timeline of key recent developments:

2017: POLICE EXCAVATE ON CAMPBELL’S ISLAND

  • A search warrant at a property on Cambell’s Island turns up nothing

2018: BILLBOARDS GO UP

  • Billboards go up asking for new tips.

2019: POLICE SIEZE BOAT

  • Acting on another tip, police seize a boat they think might have been used to transport Trudy. An examination reveals no relevant forensic evidence.

2020: POLICE NAME WHIPPLE AND FISHER

  • Police name Smith’s son-in-law David Whipple and another man named Jamison Fischer as people of interest. Authorities say they probably know what happened.

2022: WHIPPLE DIES

  • Whipple died last year without ever talking.

2023: SEARCH IN COLONA

  • An excavation at a home in Colona turns up nothing.

Dunlap says the Quad-cities hasn’t given up home, either – a reminder that comes at each year’s vigil.

“We want as many people to show up as possible,” she said, “whether you knew Trudy or you didn’t, whether you’ve just been following her story, even if you don’t know any of us, just come these people need to know that she still has a whole community behind her and that we’re not just gonna let her name die down or let her become a statistic in the system until we have the answer that we need.”

For now, those answers remain elusive.

Police are still asking for tips at 309-797-0401.

This year’s memorial is 6 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in East Moline.

Monday marked 27 years since Trudy Appleby disappeared, Aug. 12, 1996.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground
Day 4 of testimony in Davenport in trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of...
Brother says he was there when Breasia shot
The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that...
Name released in MedForce rural Port Byron motorcycle crash

Latest News

Testimony, Aug. 21, 2023.
Monday 4 Testimony, Aug. 21, 2023
Monday marked 27 years since Trudy Appleby disappeared, Aug. 12, 1996.
TV6 Investigates: Appleby Disappearance, 6p
Heat increasingly builds for much of the rest of the work week
First Alert Forecast - Heat increasingly builds for much of the rest of the work week
The Davenport Police lead investigator of Breasia Terrell's disappearance was the sole witness...
Lead investigator provides timeline for morning Breasia disappeared