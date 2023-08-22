Crews respond to early morning Burlington structure fire

Crews responded to an early morning structure fire, Monday that didn’t result in any injures, but caused thousands of dollars of damage.(KWQC)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to an early morning structure fire, Monday that didn’t result in any injures, but caused thousands of dollars of damage.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. Burlington Fire Department (BFD) crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 210 South 10th, according to a media release from BFD. Firefighters arrived on-scene at approximately 2:15 a.m. to find a one-story single-family residence with flames showing from the rear of the structure.

The owner of the home told crews he was woken up by a carbon monoxide and smoke alarm that allowed him to safely make it out of the structure.

After extinguishing the fire, crews said that damage to the property is estimated to be about $30,000 for the structure and $10,000 for the contents.

The owner of the property does have insurance, according to the media release. The fire is not considered suspicious and is classified as accidental.

Crews said they left the scene at 7:12 a.m. Responding crews included Danville Fire Department, Mediapolis Community Ambulance, Burlington Waterworks, Burlington Police Department and Alliant Energy and Gas.

