Dewitt woman pays respect to Breasia Terrell memorial site

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The memorial site for Breasia Terrell that is located in Dewitt has recently been tidied up.

Dawn Hemesath, of DeWitt, has been visiting the site since last week to pull weeds and clean up the area.

She said she drives by Breasia’s memorial often and one day felt the need to stop and pull the weeds, and said that she had been thinking about getting the area cleaned up for some time now and last week she decided to do just that.

”Once I saw what needed to be done and that’s what needed to be done for, for me, I was, I was on a mission, I knew.” Hemesath said.

After a week’s worth of work and improvements made to Breasia’s memorial, Hemesath decided to tidy up the area, including bringing some personally made items to help brighten things around the site.

“I made the, oh, the colored flowerpot, which will hold the flowers once I cut the rest of the flowers down,” Hemesath said. “I made the purple cross, her favorite color was purple and I made the stones on the right-hand side to do a cut off.”

Other than just a simple act of kindness, Hemesath said her inspiration for helping out was personal.

“July 10, when Breasia was reported missing, that is the date that my daughter passed away 27 years ago,” she said. “And recently found out besides them both being 10 and a half, both their favorite color was purple, and both of their birthdays are in December.”

A good deed that was meant to be? Hemesath seems to think so.

“When I found out both their birthdays were in December, both colors, favorite colors, purple,” she said. “All those things fell into place and it was just like, okay, I think this was meant for me to do this.”

Hemesath said she hopes this will attract more people to visit, and that she will continue to keep Breasia’s memorial looking nice.

“I just hope people will, you know, feel free to come out here and you know, revisit her or visit her for the first time and leave something new,” she said. “I of course will know when I come out and I continue, will continue to keep cleaning Breasia’s site up, here.”

Hemesath also said she did a lot of painting and brought things out like chairs and plant stands to help keep things propped up.

Hemesath’s daughter, Maddie, died on July 10, 1996, from a rare genetic disease.

