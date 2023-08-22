Fisherman wonders if skull found at DeWitt pond was real

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When Brendan Rogge saw a skull near the pond, he wasn’t sure if what he was seeing was real or a sick joke.

Rogge had made plans on March 22, 2021, to fish at the Kunau Implement pond in DeWitt with his friend Jesse Dau and Dau’s cousin Eric Johnson.

Rogge said he saw something “really white.” Upon closer inspection he knew it was a skull. Rogge then called the Clinton County authorities.

Testimony continued Tuesday in the bench trial for Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia, who is the half sister of his son, DL. Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Testifying on Tuesday were Evan Obert, lead investigator with the Davenport Police; Heather Garvin, a state forensic anthropologist who examined the skeleton found; Jodi Webb, a geologist forensics examiner with the FBI at Quantico who reviewed testing on soil samples; Matt Dean and David Baker, inmates who shared a pod at Clinton County Jail with Henry Dinkins; fishermen that discovered the remains on March 22, 2021, Rogge, Dau and Johnson; and Davenport Police Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer who had testified at the beginning of the trial.

Heather Garvin, a certified forensic anthropologist, was called to the scene near the pond in DeWitt by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. She said her job entailed helping find human remains near the pond, discussing plans for the remains with the state medical examiner, and then studying the bones for information about the individual’s life and death.

Garvin said after the remains were removed, she used a trowel to search the earth beneath, and she found teeth and bullets.

She used X-rays and photos of Breasia’s skull and teeth taken in 2018 and compared them with with X-rays and photos of the remains. She found many matching characteristics and concluded that the skeleton was Breasia.

Garvin analyzed the bones for trauma and described what she found.

Garvin also created a diagram of the skeleton. Where tissue was removed and processed is marked in yellow; areas where trauma was found is marked in red; areas that show carnivore damage, which happens with remains found outside, are marked light blue.

State forensic anthropologist Heather Garvin created a diagram of the skeleton found in a pond near Kunau Implement in DeWitt. It shows areas where tissue, trauma and damage from animals was located. The skeleton was later identified as Breasia Terrell, a 10-year-old from Davenport who went missing July 10, 2020. Tissue is marked as yellow, trauma is marked in red and carnivore damage is light blue. (Scott County Attorney's office)

She testified that she found evidence of trauma in the left mandible and was able to determine the trajectory of the projectile based on beveling.

Another spot of trauma she spotted is in the neck vertebrae. In a photo, green spots are shown that she said indicate prolonged contact with metal.

Garvin said trauma in the right should blade showed that bullets traveled front to back.

She said X-rays taken of the paths show metal fragments.

Defense attorney Frese asks if there was evidence of blunt force trauma. Garvin said she could only see evidence of that if a bone was marked or broken. She would not be able to tell if a sharp object was used if it only connected with soft tissue.

Peiffer testified that he arrived at the Kunau Implement pond on March 22 and discussed Davenport police’s role in staffing with the Clinton County authorities and the DCI. He also said the area was secured and tarps were purchased to cover the remains because of rainfall.

Peiffer said he called a crime scene tech to photograph the area.

Davenport Police officers were advised on March 23 by Garvin about how to remove brush and debris from the area with their hands to not disturb remains found. Peiffer said he noticed some of the branches had smooth, clean cuts, which he said indicated they were cut with a sharp instrument.

After bullets were found, Peiffer said they looked for casings but didn’t find any. Law enforcement decided a search should be made of the pond. He called in Big River Dive Team who arrived on April 3. After 35-40 minutes of searching a diver found a Lasserre Comanche revolver about 68 feet from the shore.

Photos of the gun, a .38 special, showed rust. Revolvers do not eject casings.

Bullets found at the scene were “deformed” and were not able to be compared to a gun that was test fired.

Jodi Webb, a geologist forensics examiner with the FBI at Quantico, testified about soil tests performed. Soil was collected from along Highway 30 and West River Drive and also from beneath the Chevy Impala that Dinkins was driving the day Breasia disappeared.

She said soil taken from beneath the Impala did not match samples from Highway 30 or River Drive.

Lead investigator Obert concluded his testimony on Tuesday. He had testified all day Friday and Monday.

Defense attorney Chad Frese asked about evidence that wasn’t found and what wasn’t tested. Obert said no evidence was found that indicated that Breasia was in the Impala. They only have testimony from Andrea Culberson that she saw Breasia in the apartment complex parking lot next to the car.

Frese also asks why it was significant that Dinkins changed clothes. Obert said it was because Dinkins did not mention it in interviews. He later said that clothing he was shown wearing the early morning hours was never found and couldn’t be tested.

On redirect, Obert tells Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham that he believes Breasia was still alive when Dinkins was at the Kwik Shop because video footage shows Dinkins looking multiple times at his car while in the store, and because he also got in his car while pumping gas.

Matt Dean and David Baker were inmates at Clinton County Jail and shared a pod with Dinkins. Both testified that when watching a TV news story about Breasia in October 2020, Dinkins was said to have said “they’ll never find her.” Baker reported the statement to a corrections officer, and Dean and Baker were interviewed by police in January 2021. Both said the remark made them think that Dinkins knew more. When asked if Dinkins ever said he was responsible for her death, they each said no.

Baker also said that Dinkins blamed another woman who was involved in sex trafficking.

Baker is currently at Newton Correctional Facility serving two-to-five year terms consecutively.

The trial so far

The bench trial began Thursday, Aug. 10, with opening statement from the prosecution. Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

On Friday, Aug. 11, began with continuation Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer’s testimony. He said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother, DL, who said he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Breasia’s younger brother, DL, Breasia’s mother, Lankford, and Dinkins’ then-girlfriend, Culberson testified. In a contentious back and forth with the defense attorney DL said he was there when she was shot and said his father, Dinkins, did it. While questioning the 11-year-old boy, defense attorney Chad Frese said he was saying some things for the first time, including being there when Breasia was shot and seeing Dinkins wiping off a bloody knife. On redirect with the prosecution, DL seemed to double-down on the claims saying he was afraid to speak of it before.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Donita Gardner testified she told granddaughter Breasia that she could not go with her brother to Dinkins’ apartment because it was not part of the plan made by her mother. Also testifying was Amanda Kenney, an RN at Genesis East in Davenport, who described police officers escorting Dinkins to the hospital where she performed the swabs to get his DNA in the system. Next cadaver dog trainer and handler Jim Peters said he was called out to Credit Island by police on July 11, one day after Breasia was reported missing. FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified about his duties leading the evidence response team.

Giving testimony on Wednesday, Aug. 16, were FBI Special agent Cameron Smith, who was the case agent; Officer Burkle, who responded to the report of a missing child and whose body-cam footage was shown; now-retired officer Jason Pojar who located the Impala that was taken into evidence; Officer Elizabeth Tharp who was with the crime scene tech who photographed the Impala when it was brought to the police garage and smelled bleach when the trunk was opened; Detective Joshua Stocking who gathered footage and documents from the Walmart in Clinton; Detective AJ Poirier, who talked to managers at Clinton Walmart and a Davenport Kwik Shop; then-crime scene technician Christine (Stobaugh) Baker who photographed the Jersey Meadows apartment where Breasia was last seen.

Testifying on Thursday were Matt Gehant, then-security manager at Walmart in Clinton, Iowa; Monique Brillhart, an FBI latent fingerprint examiner; Linda Otterstatter, an FBI hair/fiber trace evidence analyst; Tiffany Smith, an FBI forensic examiner in the DNA unit; and Patrick Sievert, a detective with Davenport Police.

On Friday, the interview with Henry Dinkins at noon on July 10, 2020, at the Davenport Police station is shown. Detective Evan Obert, who questioned Dinkins was the sole witness on the stand Friday. In his testimony Obert talked about that interview and also camera footage and cellphone records that show Dinkins’ movements on the morning of July 10.

On Monday, Detective Obert shows a timeline she has created based on testimony, cell records and surveillance footage. It is a second full day of testimony. Also footage is shown of detective talking to Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, at about 9:30 p.m. July 10. They ask if she recognizes a shoe found at Credit Island. After saying she does not, she collapses onto the curb and cries.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

