Muscatine Police Department introduces K-9 Fergus for unique therapy plan

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is recognizing a new addition to their department.

K-9 Ferus is a two-year-old Black Lab who will serve as a professional therapy dog for Muscatine responders and those who have been victimized by serious crimes alongside officer Samantha Wheeler on the department’s peer support team.

Officers at MPD said that officer Wheeler and Fergus just recently returned back from training in Concordia, Kansas and that this addition will give the force a new advantage.

“Fergus is truly a moral booster,” said Steve Snider Assistant Police Chief at Muscatine Police Department. “You walk into the room with that dog and people want to pet it and play with it. So, it’s certainly very beneficial in that aspect.”

Fergus can also go to various units in the building and spend time with people to spread the love, Snider added.

