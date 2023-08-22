Muscatine Police Department welcomes officer and K-9 for unique therapy plan

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department has announced the addition of officer Samantha Wheeler and her K-9 partner, Fergus, a two-year-old Black Lab who will serve as a professional therapy dog for Muscatine responders and those who have been victimized by serious crimes.

Officer Wheeler and Fergus just recently returned back from training in Concordia, Kansas, according to a media release from MPD. Officer Wheeler serves on the department’s peer support team and has been committed to helping fellow first responders deal with the stressors of the job.

Officials with MPD say that Fergus will help further officer Wheeler’s cause by offering the unique support that only an animal can. Fergus will work side by side with officer Wheeler on a daily basis and be available as needed outside of normal working hours.

This is a unique and new program designed for local first responders as well as the community as a whole, the media release concluded.

