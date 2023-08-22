Pleasant Valley football ready to tackle challenging schedule

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley Spartans have great expectations for the upcoming season with several key players returning from a team that finished 9-0 last year in the regular season. The Spartans will play one of the toughest schedules in the State which the team hopes will help prepare for the postseason after losing in the opening round of the playoffs last year against West Des Moines Valley.

“A lot of these guys have been part of some successful teams last year and the previous year and I like to think they know what it takes to play at a high level obviously we’ve got a tough schedule ahead of us but we’ve earned that and we’re gonna embrace that” said head coach Rusty VanWetzinga.

“We’re gonna go out there and do the best we can. Obviously we left some things some unfinished business last year going out in the playoffs like that really left a bad taste in our mouth. We’re just trying to get back there next year and do even better of course” said senior Gabe Kilstrom.

“It’s always good when expectations are high and we want to prove ourselves and really play the best teams in the state I mean that’s what we want to do” said senior Mason Breen.

