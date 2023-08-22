Quad Cities 150 includes Toys-for-Tots collection in Hoker truck

3rd Hoker’s Haul sponsored by Hoker Trucking
The Quad Cities 150 includes races, car show, truck show and an auction.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hoker Trucking will be collecting toys for Toy-for-Tots during the Quad Cities 150 Aug. 24-25 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Marines will be at the event helping collect with a goal to fill a Hoker trailer before the races each night and all day Saturday, organizers said.

Races will be each night with stands opening at 5 p.m. and Quaifling beginning at 6:30 p.m. with races to follow.

An auction, truck show and car show will also be at the event throughout the weekend of events.

For a full list of events during the Quad Cities 150 visit the website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County
First Alert Day through Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Day 4 of testimony in Davenport in trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of...
Brother says he was there when Breasia shot

Latest News

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Over 200 police officers and over 100 fire personnel from Quad Cities agencies will gather at...
Quad Cities Law Enforcement Group to conduct mass casualty training at Vibrant Arena
Quad Cities 150 includes Toys-for-Tots collection in Hoker truck
Quad Cities 150 includes Toys-for-Tot collection in Hoker truck
The disaster exercise is in accordance with FAA requirements as airports are required to...
Quad City International Airport to conduct disaster training exercise