Quad Cities 150 includes Toys-for-Tots collection in Hoker truck

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hoker Trucking will be collecting toys for Toy-for-Tots during the Quad Cities 150 Aug. 24-25 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Marines will be at the event helping collect with a goal to fill a Hoker trailer before the races each night and all day Saturday, organizers said.

Races will be each night with stands opening at 5 p.m. and Quaifling beginning at 6:30 p.m. with races to follow.

An auction, truck show and car show will also be at the event throughout the weekend of events.

For a full list of events during the Quad Cities 150 visit the website.

