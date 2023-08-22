Quad Cities Law Enforcement Group to conduct mass casualty training at Vibrant Arena

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Over 200 police officers and over 100 fire personnel from Quad Cities agencies will gather at the Vibrant Area in Moline this week to conduct rescue task force training operations.

“Mass casualty occurrences such as a commercial airplane crash or an active shooter event require multi-agency collaboration to effectively manage the critical scene. This multi-agency and bi-county training is crucial to provide the best outcome for the community and citizens we serve,” explained Troy Said, Assistant Fire Chief for the City of Bettendorf.

The goal of the training is to have one standardized Rescue Task Force guideline for the Quad Cities, Quad Cities Law Enforcement Group officials said. Future trainings will include rural law enforcement and fire agencies, dispatch centers, emergency management agencies, medical transport services and local hospitals in the bi-state region.

“By conducting Rescue Task Force across disciplines and agency boundaries, we strengthen our core capabilities and response to these critical incidents. This training expands on our existing training to respond to active shooters or mass casualty events so that emergency services can help save lives,” said Sgt. Chad Brodersen of the East Moline Police Department who is one of the lead instructors this week.

According to the media release, fire department personnel from Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf and the Rock Island Arsenal as well as police department personnel from Silvis, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, Coal Valley, and the Illinois State Police are participating in the training. The facility is being provided by the Vibrant Arena at The Mark and personnel from Vibrant Credit Union are assisting as civilian role players. The instructors for the training are from Bettendorf, Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal.

In the media release from Quad Cities Law Enforcement Group they did not specify a date for the training.

