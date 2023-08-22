Quad City International Airport to conduct disaster training exercise

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport will host a mass casualty drill this week and airport officials say they’re sharing information about the exercise to make the public aware and to decrease potential alarm.

The disaster exercise is in accordance with FAA requirements as airports are required to conduct a full-scale mass casualty training exercise every three years, according to a media release from QCIA. It will take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. and participants in this year’s drill will include “victims” in moulage, first responders from Rock Island, Moline and Coal Valley, Genesis and UnityPoint hospitals, QC MetroLink, and more.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.