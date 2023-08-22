Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named Rza.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County
First Alert Day through Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Day 4 of testimony in Davenport in trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of...
Brother says he was there when Breasia shot

Latest News

Galesburg fire is investing a Sunday fire after investigators ruled it to be ‘intentional.’
Galesburg fire investigation, Sunday
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
1
Dewitt women pays respect to Breasia Terrell memorial site
State forensic anthropologist Heather Garvin testifies in Breasia Terrell murder trial about...
Fisherman wonders if skull found at DeWitt pond was real
Highest temperatures and heat indexes of the week expected Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Highest temperatures and heat indexes of the week expected Wednesday