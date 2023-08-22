Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.(City of Perkins)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS, Okla. (Gray News) – A third-grade teacher in Oklahoma was arrested after police said she was drunk in the classroom on the first day of school.

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.

Coates is a third-grade teacher at Perkins-Tyron Intermediate School.

Police said school administrators contacted the school resource officer in reference to a “possibly intoxicated” teacher.

When the officer met with Coates, he confirmed the teacher was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Coates’ breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of .24, which is three times the legal limit, police said.

Police body camera footage published by KFOR reportedly shows Coates admitting to police she drank wine on the way to school that morning.

According to the Perkins-Tyron Public Schools calendar, the incident happened on the first day of school.

Coates was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail on a public intoxication charge. She has since been released.

Perkins is located about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County
First Alert Day through Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Day 4 of testimony in Davenport in trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of...
Brother says he was there when Breasia shot

Latest News

Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Over 200 police officers and over 100 fire personnel from Quad Cities agencies will gather at...
Quad Cities Law Enforcement Group to conduct mass casualty training at Vibrant Arena
Hoker Trucking will be collecting toys for Toy-for-Tots during the Quad Cities 150 Aug. 24-25...
Quad Cities 150 includes Toys-for-Tots collection in Hoker truck
Quad Cities 150 includes Toys-for-Tots collection in Hoker truck
Quad Cities 150 includes Toys-for-Tot collection in Hoker truck