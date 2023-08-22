Timeline of the morning Breasia Terrell disappeared

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During his second full day of testimony the lead investigator of Breasia Terrell’s disappearance laid out a timeline of the morning she disappeared from a Davenport apartment.

Detective Evan Obert’s timeline begins when Andrea Culberson said she went to sleep before midnight on July 9 until noon on July 10 when Henry Dinkins arrived at the Davenport Police station.

Obert’s timeline based on testimony, cell data and video footage:

Sometime before 12 a.m.: Andrea Culberson testified that when she fell asleep in the living room before midnight, Dinkins was on the couch at the apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St., Apt. 8, and Breasia and her brother, DL, were asleep in the bedroom.

2:13 a.m.: A dark-colored sedan northbound on Schmidt Road past Jack’s Brake and Alignment at 2160 W. River Drive.

2:29 a.m.: Headlights leaving the lot of 743 Schmidt Road where the defendant’s motorhome is parked. This is captured from Devon Self Storage camera at 2070 W. River Drive.

2:30 to 2:31 a.m.: The dark-colored sedan southbound on Schmidt Road and then returns northbound on Schmidt Road from Jack’s Brake camera.

2:49 a.m.: Dark-colored sedan leaving the lot of 743 Schmidt Road.

2:50 a.m.: Dark-color sedan south on Schmidt Road toward River Drive captured on Jack’s Brake camera.

2:51 a.m. to 2:53 a.m.: Vehicle enters Credit Island and leaves Credit Island, seen from a camera from a residence on River Drive.

Approximately 3 a.m.: Andrea Culberson testified she woke up and notices the defendant and Breasia Terrell are missing from the apartment.

3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m.: Andrea tries to call the defendant and notices his phone was left in the apartment.

Approximately 3:30 a.m.: Andrea testifies that the defendant enters the apartment and retrieves an unknown item from the bedroom closet and leaves. Andrea looks out the window and sees Breasia standing outside of the Impala prior to the defendant leaving.

3:33 a.m. to 3:38 a.m.: The defendant arrives at Kwik Shop at 201 W. 53rd St. in the maroon Impala. Henry purchases $35 of gasoline, two packs of cigarettes and a lighter using cash. The defendant is seen leaving in the Impala traveling eastbound on West 53rd Street.

Sometime before 5:55 a.m.: The defendant returns to Andrea’s apartment to pick up DL.

5:35 a.m.: Culberson calls the defendant which lasts for 39 seconds. Dinkins’cellphone records show him leaving the area of the apartment complex.

5:45 a.m.: Maroon Impala westbound on East 53rd Street, past the Kwik Star at 2050 E. 53rd St.

5:57 a.m.: Maroon Impala northbound and the 6100 block of Eastern Avenue, from the 6138 Jusdon Circle camera.

5:59 a.m.: Maroon Impala southbound on 5900 block of Jersey Ridge Road, seen from the 5915 Woodland Ave camera.

6:01 a.m. the defendant calls Andrea which lasts nine seconds. The call places the defendant back at the apartment.

6:05 a.m.: Maroon Impala northbound in 5900 block of Jersey Ridge Road.

6:11 a.m.: Maroon Impala northbound on Highway 61 from the mile marker 124 camera.

6:43 a.m.: Maroon Impala east toward Clinton on Highway 30 from Paasch Farms, which is 6441 Lincoln Way camera.

6:49 a.m.: Maroon Impala enters the Walmart parking lot. Henry, the defendant, walks up to the doors. The store does not open until 7 a.m. Dinkins gets back into the Impala.

6:54 a.m.: Maroon Impala exits the lot. A front seat passenger believed to be DL is seen.

6:57 a.m.: Maroon Impala reenters a Walmart parking lot.

6:58 a.m. to 7:10 a.m.: Dinkins enters the Clinton Walmart and purchases two 81-ounce bottles of Clorox. He places the bleach into the trunk of the Impala and leaves Walmart.

7:02 a.m. and 7:03 a.m.: Dinkins’ cellphone pings off a tower in Clinton.

7:10 a.m.: Maroon Impala westbound in 2600 block of Lincoln Way/Highway 30, seen from First Central State Bank camera.

7:15 a.m. Maroon Impala westbound on Lincoln Way/Highway 30, seen from the Paasch Farms camera.

7:26 a.m.: Maroon Impala westbound on Highway 30, seen from DeWitt Travel Center camera, 630 S. 6th Ave., DeWitt.

7:52 a.m.: Maroon Impala southbound on Highway 61 from mile marker 124 camera.

8:14 a.m.: Maroon Impala northbound on Concord Street and then eastbound on Rockingham Road, seen from Hy-Vee, 3019 Rockingham Road.

8:15 a.m.: Maroon Impala southbound in the 700 block of Schmidt Road, seen from the Purina plant cameras.

8:16 a.m.: Maroon Impala southbound on Schmidt Road towards River Drive, captured from Jack’s Brake and Alignment.

8:18 a.m. to 8:22 a.m.: Dark-color sedan enters and exits Credit Island. Cell data put the defendant’s cellphone in that area.

8:22 a.m.: Maroon Impala traveling northbound on Schmidt Road, seen from Jack’s Brake and Alignment camera.

8:24 a.m.: Maroon Impala in the lot of 743 Schmidt Road with the trunk open. Dinkins and DL are standing near the motorhome, seen from the Devon Self Storage camera.

8:26 a.m. to 8:27 a.m.: The Maroom Impala is traveling northbound on Schmidt Road and then east on Rockingham Road from the Purina cameras.

8:26 a.m. to 8:27 a.m.: Maroom Impala northbound on Schmidt Road and then east on Rockingham Road, seen from the Purina cameras.

Approximately 8:42 a.m.: Dinkins meets with Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, at the McDonald’s at 1733 E. Kimberley Road. DL who was with Dinkins, leaves with his mother.

9:33 a.m.: Maroon Impala eastbound on West 53rd Street, seen from the fire station No. 8 camera.

11:46 a.m.: Maroon Impala southbound and 3700 block of Bridge Ave., captured from Puryear Law firm at 3719 Bridge Ave., which is near the apartment complex of Dinkins’ sister and mother.