Townsquare Media: Imposters Music Festival, I-Rock

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Ryan McCreddon with Townsquare Media joins Morgan to talk about an upcoming musical festival happening in Rock Island this weekend, the Imposters Music Festival with I-Rock 93.5.

What? I-Rock 93.5 presents Impostors Music Festival with tribute bands

When? Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Where? Schwiebert Park in Rock Island (bring a lawn chair)

How? Tickets are $25 at gates

