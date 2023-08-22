Townsquare Media: Imposters Music Festival, I-Rock

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Ryan McCreddon with Townsquare Media joins Morgan to talk about an upcoming musical festival happening in Rock Island this weekend, the Imposters Music Festival with I-Rock 93.5.

What? I-Rock 93.5 presents Impostors Music Festival with tribute bands

When? Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Where? Schwiebert Park in Rock Island (bring a lawn chair)

How? Tickets are $25 at gates

