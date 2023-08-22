Townsquare Media: Imposters Music Festival, I-Rock
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Ryan McCreddon with Townsquare Media joins Morgan to talk about an upcoming musical festival happening in Rock Island this weekend, the Imposters Music Festival with I-Rock 93.5.
What? I-Rock 93.5 presents Impostors Music Festival with tribute bands
When? Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
Where? Schwiebert Park in Rock Island (bring a lawn chair)
How? Tickets are $25 at gates
